Fact Check: Was Chahal drunk as seen in viral video amid divorce rumors?

A video of India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, in which he was seen tipsy and stumbling as he walks towards his car was going viral on social media platforms after speculations grew surrounding his divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma.

However, according reports, the viral video, where a visibly tottering Chahal, assisted by a friend to his car was an old clip. Reports claim that the video is from 2023, shot after the birthday party of India skipper Rohit Shamra.

Meanwhile, fans were left in shock and flooded the comment box with 'Stay Strong' messages.



The rumors claiming all is not well with the star duo's marriage erupted after Chahal deleted all their pictures together on Instagram, while Dhanasree adding fuel to fire unfollowed the leg spinner. However, speculations were rife since 2023 when the actor-choreographer dropped Chahal from her name on social media handles.

Moreover, Chahal's cryptic post is also creating a stirr.

"Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know the journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," he wrote on his Instagram story.

However, no official statement was made by either of them on the issue.