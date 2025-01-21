Fact Check: Is Mohammed Shami marrying Sania Mirza?

Social media is going berserk with false claims of India star pacer Mohammed Shami getting married to former tennis star Sania Mirza.

In January last year, Shoaib Malik surprised everyone with a second marriage leading to divorce with Sania Mirza. On the other Hand, Shami and his ex-wife Hasin Jahan got separated in 2018.

Rumors claiming both sports-stars would get married soon started to circulate on social media platforms recently, with few users going below the belt and spreading AI-generated and fake images of the two.�

Nowadays Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza are seen together, are they going to get married?#MohammedShami#saniyamirza pic.twitter.com/OfUoBwGUl9 — Urooja (@Urooja12) December 26, 2024