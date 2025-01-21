Fact Check: Is Mohammed Shami marrying Sania Mirza?
Social media is going berserk with false claims of India star pacer Mohammed Shami getting married to former tennis star Sania Mirza.
In January last year, Shoaib Malik surprised everyone with a second marriage leading to divorce with Sania Mirza. On the other Hand, Shami and his ex-wife Hasin Jahan got separated in 2018.
Rumors claiming both sports-stars would get married soon started to circulate on social media platforms recently, with few users going below the belt and spreading AI-generated and fake images of the two.�
However, many media reports, after thorough research and an AI-image detection, clarified that the pictures are not real.
Sania Mirza's father, Imran denied any truth in the claims and termed them baseless.
Meanwhile, Shami opened up on the baseless rumors in an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his channel. The 34-year-old pacer slamming those sharing the manipulated pictures, urged netizens to not spread lies. "I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such rumors," he said.
Adding further, the speedster said such speculations and memes might be entertaining to some but they can be harmful.
Meanwhile, fit-again pacer Shami's comeback would be keenly watched when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team takes on an evenly-matched England in a five-match series starting Wednesday.
Shami was sidelined after the lost ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The recovery from that was followed by swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.
Next Story