F4 Races to Start on Saturday

Chennai:The Chennai Formula 4 races and Indian Racing League events will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the night street circuit, the first of its kind 3.5 km circuit in South Asia with formula race enthusiasts watching it from five grandstands and three lounges on Island Grounds.

State Minister for Sports Development, Udhaynidhi Stalin, the person behind the event, visited the circuit on Friday to check on the arrangements made for the first such event that would make Chennai the first and only city in South Asia to host a night formula street race.



Though Saturday will be devoted to free practice for the racers under various categories, the races will be held on Sunday.



The racing route, the longest street circuit in India and South Asia, stretches along Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai, an announcement from the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the organisers, said.



The qualifying rounds for the races – JKFLGB F4, F4 India, IRL Driver A and IRL Driver B – would be held after 6.30 pm and go on till 9 pm when the track will be closed, the schedule for the events said.



The real races would be held on Sunday, September 1, between 3.55 pm and 10.45 pm starting with JKFLGB race 1, followed by F4 India race 2, IRL race 1, FLGB 4 race 2 and IRL race 2.



For spectators to watch the race, there will be five grandstands on Annasalai (one near Muthusamy Bridge) and Swami Sivananda Salai and there will be three lounges on Island Grounds.

