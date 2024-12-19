Experts back Bumrah amid debate on his bowling action

New Delhi:�Bumrah's match haul in Perth had some pundits questioning the legality of his deliveries, which appear to be bowled with a bent elbow.

However, experts and cricketing fans across the world came in support of Bumrah.

Australian great and former India coach Greg Chappell soon jumped to Bumrah's defence, describing the debate as "nonsense" and deeming Bumrah's action "unequivocally clean".

Pakistan former player Rashid Latif too came out in support of Bumrah and said his action can never be illegal. Bumrah's bowling action, even if it has a little elbow hypertension is well within the norms of ICC, Latif opined.

The former player urged fans to not spread any misinformation on the issue.

Meanwhile, a video of a kid bowling with almost identical bowling action of Bumrah is going viral on social media platforms. A user on X, posting the video urged India pace spearhead to check the kid's action once he finds time, he even went on to seek the help of Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah's wife to make sure Jasprit sees the video after the Gabba Test.

Better angle, this one. @SanjanaGanesan please make sure Jasprit sees this after he's done with the Gabba Test! pic.twitter.com/Mdx6HOv4GT — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) December 14, 2024

Bumrah has had his share of struggles and only came back into the India team last year after a serious back injury that kept him out of action in 2022 and 2023.

With his "slingshot" delivery and ability to unsettle the world's best batsmen, India's Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest fast bowlers.

The 31-year-old has defied career-threatening back problems and on Wednesday overtook Kapil Dev to become India's leading Test wicket-taker in Australia.

Bumrah, India's player of the series so far, took nine wickets in the third Test at Brisbane to move to 53 in Australia and past Dev's previous mark of 51.

He was player of the match in India's 295-run victory in Perth in the opening Test, before the hosts levelled the series in Adelaide.

He is the leading bowler on either side with 21 wickets in the series so far at a scarcely believable average of 10.90. The next best are Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with 14 dismissals each.

"I think he is definitely India's greatest fast bowler," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said of Bumrah.

Moreover, Bumrah's contribution played a key part in India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, where he was instrumental in preventing South Africa scoring 30 runs off the last 30 balls to win the final, a performance dubbed a "masterclass" by captain Rohit Sharma.

According to the opinion of many experts, the seeds of his greatness were sown at his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, where he has been a fixture for more than a decade.