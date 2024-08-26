Ex-Pak captain brings in 'India angle' for team's devastating loss against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Pakistan former captain and commentator Ramiz Raza reacting strongly to the team's horrendous 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in a test match at Rawalpindi on Sunday said that it all started when "Team India bashed Pakistan bowlers in Asia Cup."

In a detailed video on YouTube, Ramiz Raza bashed at the team selection for picking the squad without a spinner. He said that the bowlers fail to perform under slightest pressure. It started from the Asia Cup and the world decoded how to play Pakistan fast bowlers and their reputation has ended.

He also said that the batters should improve their skill set. He slammed the top order batters and said even if there is a slight movement the top 3 give away their wickets and all the pressure falls on Rizwan and the tailenders, who cannot bat.

Ramiz Raza also advised the selectors to break the power and ego of the players by selecting talented youngsters.

He also slammed captain Shan Masood and said he would understand the defeat in Australia but losing a home game against Bangladesh is unacceptable. He said that Masood should perform as batter and show his understanding of the game in captaincy without falling for the pressure of losing the game.

"Babar Azam should also up his game, at number 4, he has a lot of potential as the ball's sideway movement ends," Raza opinied.

"Pakistan should at any cost turn-around in the next game and win it, they have to back themselves and come back together and be tactically strong. You would have the same conditions but you should not let the fans' hopes down and win the series," he said.

"Learn from your mistakes, if you lose this series, the pressure will be mounted in the next, you have a foreign think-tank, who doesn't know much about the conditions, you (seniors) should take the initiative to think and put forward an attacking approach. Captain Masood should stop over analyzing his captaincy and batting and just simplify it and enjoy," he concluded.