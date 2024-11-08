Europa League: Osimhen scores brace to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2

Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Osimhen scored his first goal in Europe for Galatasaray after his transfer from Napoli with a precise low shot inside the right post to give the host a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute and added his second eight minutes later by heading home a curled cross from the right by Dries Mertens.

It was Tottenham's first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Every game on Thursday was preceded by a moment of silence to honor the victims of the devastating flooding in Spain .

In Istanbul, Yunus Akgün put Galatasary ahead in the sixth minute when Spurs failed to properly clear a free kick by Mertens and the midfielder volleyed home from outside the area past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham equalized in the 19th minute through Will Lankshear, who made only his second senior appearance for the London club and netted from close range after a cross from Brennan Johnson. However, Lankshear was later sent off for a second yellow card on the hour mark.

Substitute Dominic Solanke pulled a goal back for Tottenham with a backheel finish in the 69th.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Slavia Prague 1-0 thanks to Omar Marmoush's second-half goal, while Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise, another disappointing result after a 3-2 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A over the weekend.

Rangers held last year’s Conference League champion Olympiacos to a 1-1 draw in Greece.

Athletic Bilbao beat Ludogorets 2-1 to stay unbeaten with three wins and a draw, while Qarabag upset Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in Norway to earn its first points.

Nice drew 2-2 with Twente with both teams finishing the game reduced to 10 men.

Manchester United was hosting PAOK later, still seeking its first win in the competition.