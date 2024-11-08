Europa League: Diallo Ends Manchester United’s European drought, Beats PAOK 2-0

Manchester: Manchester United secured its first win in Europe in more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Two second-half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United's hopes of progressing in the competition.

United's last win in Europe was against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Oct. 24 last year, but that run came to an end after Diallo's double.

The winger's looping header beat PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski in the 50th minute and he followed that up with a deflected shot from outside the area that nestled into the bottom corner in the 77th.

It's two wins from three games for United under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has one more match — against Leicester on Sunday — before handing over to Ruben Amorim.

It is not clear if there will be a role for the Dutchman after his temporary reign, but he is doing what he can to ensure that United is in the best possible position for when Amorim takes charge.

Erik ten Hag was fired last week after a woeful start to the campaign left the team in 14th place in the Premier League and without a win in Europe's secondary competition the Europa League.

Amorim was quickly hired in his place, but it has been left to Van Nistelrooy to fill the gap while the Portuguese serves a notice period at Sporting Lisbon.

He has delivered wins in the English League Cup and the Europa League either side of a draw with Chelsea in the league.