England dismiss New Zealand for 347 in third Test

HAMILTON, New Zealand: England took more than an hour to claim the last wicket as New Zealand were dismissed for 347 on day two of the third Test on Sunday.



The home side faced a further 15.1 overs and added 32 runs to their overnight score of 315-9 in Hamilton before Mitchell Santner was bowled for 76 by Matthew Potts off the first ball after the drinks break.



Number 11 Will O'Rourke finished unbeaten on five off 30 balls, having helped to frustrate the tourists in hot conditions at Seddon Park with a final-wicket partnership of 44.



Santner top-scored for New Zealand after adding 26 runs to his overnight score while seamer Potts' figures of 4-90 were the best for England.



The tourists will have about 45 minutes to bat before lunch.



England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series following comprehensive wins in Christchurch and Wellington.



