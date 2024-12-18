Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai react to Jasprit Bumrah's 'Google it' barb
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and billionaire Elon Musk responded to India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's now viral comments which he made during the third Test between India and Australia.
On Day 3 (Sunday) of the third Test, a reporter asked Bumrah about his assessment of the Indian batting unit, Bumrah put forward his witty best to answer the question drawing wide attention.
"What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba," the journalist questioned.
"It is an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story," Bumrah replied.
For the unversed, the ace pacer holds the record for the most runs in an over in Test cricket. He scored 35 runs in a single over.
Bumrah's fun banter instantly went viral as it even caught the eye of Sundar Pichai. Responding to a user's post on 'X', Pichai, a cricket enthusiast, commented, "I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow on with Deep!"
Elon Musk wasted no time as he replied to Google CEOs comment within 12 minutes and wrote, "Nice."
On the other hand, Google India, calling Bumrah a 'game changer' made a special post on X after he surpassed legendary Kapil Dev to pick most wickets on Australia shores. Earlier, Google India responding to Bumrah's exchange with the reporter, wrote, "I only believe in Jassi Bhai."
Meanwhile, the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw after storms hit Brisbane to leave the Border Gavaskar Trophy locked 1-1.
Next Story