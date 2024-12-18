Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai react to Jasprit Bumrah's 'Google it' barb

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and billionaire Elon Musk responded to India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's now viral comments which he made during the third Test between India and Australia.

On Day 3 (Sunday) of the third Test, a reporter asked Bumrah about his assessment of the Indian batting unit, Bumrah put forward his witty best to answer the question drawing wide attention.

"What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba," the journalist questioned.

"It is an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story," Bumrah replied.