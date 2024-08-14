Elon Musk, JK Rowling Named in Lawsuit Filed by Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif

Author JK Rowling and X owner Elon Musk have been named in the criminal complaint filed to French officials by Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif amid the gender eligibility row.







“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Imane Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi told Variety.



Boudi also said that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation.



“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution,” he said.



JK Rowling referred to Khelif as a man and in a post on X, she said “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.”





Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024