Elon Musk, JK Rowling Named in Lawsuit Filed by Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif
Author JK Rowling and X owner Elon Musk have been named in the criminal complaint filed to French officials by Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif amid the gender eligibility row.
According to American magazine Variety, the legal complaint has been filed against Elon Musk and JK Rowling for online harassment.
“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Imane Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi told Variety.
Boudi also said that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation.
“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution,” he said.
Elon Musk shared a post from swimmer Riley Gaines which said, “men don’t belong in women’s sports.” The X owner in the retweet wrote, “Absolutely.”
JK Rowling referred to Khelif as a man and in a post on X, she said “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.”
On Saturday, Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif had filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, said her lawyer.
"Having just won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, boxer Imane Khelif has decided to lead a new fight: that of justice, dignity and honor," said Nabil Boudi in a statement.
"Ms. Khelif contacted the firm, which filed a complaint yesterday for acts of aggravated cyber harassment with the anti-online hatred center of the Paris prosecutor's office," he added.
Boudi said that the criminal investigation will determine who initiated this "misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign" but will also have to focus on those who fueled this digital lynching.
"The unfair harassment suffered by the boxing champion will remain the biggest stain of these Olympic Games," he further added.
The Algerian boxer's participation in the Paris Olympics created waves in the sporting world after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out of the bout 46 seconds into the fight.
Imane Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association from World Championships in 2023 after failing "unspecified and untransparent" eligibility tests.
