Dynamic Duo of Devank and Ayan Lead Patna Pirates to Big Win Against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Hyderabad: The Patna Pirates celebrated Diwali with their second win of PKL Season 11, as they defeated the Dabang Delhi K.C. comprehensively at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. The Patna Pirates won by a scoreline of 44-30 with Devanka and Ayan both scoring 12 points each.

The two sides started off with a few empty raids, after which Ayan picked up the first point of the game for the Patna Pirates, who raced into a slender lead early on. The Dabang Delhi K.C. though were within touching distance with Ashu Malik getting them their first few points.

As the half progressed though, the Patna Pirates started to pull away. Ayan was leading the charge for them while Ashu Malik was soldiering on for the Dabang Delhi K.C. A Super Raid from Vinay however reduced the deficit for the Dabang Delhi K.C. side, who trailed by 3 at the 10-minute mark. The Patna Pirates continued to build on their lead with the likes of Ayan, Devank and Sandeep calling the shots on the mat. At half-time, the Patna Pirates led 21-13.

After the break, it was Dabang Delhi K.C. who had the momentum on their side, as they picked up 3 quick points through Ashu Malik in the first few minutes. But five minutes into the second half, the Patna Pirates got their act going, and the wrestled back the momentum. At the half-hour mark, the Dabang Delhi K.C. landed an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates. But the three-time champions of the PKL were still in control of the game.

In the final phase of the game, Ayan and Devank for the Patna Pirates and Ashu Malik for the Dabang Delhi K.C. registered their Super 10s. And while Vinay was giving Ashu good support, the Patna Pirates were dominating the contest. With 5 minutes to go the Patna Pirates led by 13 points. Eventually, the Patna Pirates came away with a comfortable win.

Please find below the schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Saturday, November 2:

Match 1 – UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates – 8pm

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – 9 pm

For all updates on the Pro Kabaddi league, log on to www.prokabaddi.com, download the Official Pro Kabaddi app or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.