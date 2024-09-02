Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round due to injury

Mumbai: India batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the opening round of the Duleep Trophy starting on September 5 due to an injury to his hand which he sustained last week.The right-handed Suryakumar, who played in the final outing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore against TNCA XI, had missed the last day's play of the contest due to the injury as he did not come out to bat.



Suryakumar, whose unavailability for Duleep Trophy contest was confirmed by BCCI sources, was set to play for India C against India D at Ananthapur in the first-round clash from September 5-8. He has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

The competition will serve as an opportunity for India players in contention for selection in the two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai.�