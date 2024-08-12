Duleep Trophy: BCCI shifts opening match venue, Rohit, Kohli to play?

Bengaluru: With some of the India regulars, except pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, likely to appear in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, the BCCI has decided to shift one of the opening matches from Anantapur to Bengaluru.

Media reports indicate that senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will likely play in the domestic tournament but the choice of appearing in the tournament is entirely on them.

While it is up to Rohit and Kohli to play in the event, some other prominent players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav etc are expected to be available for this tournament fully or partially.

However, other test specialist batters including Pujara and Rahane would miss the trophy.