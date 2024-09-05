Duleep Trophy 2024: Iyer's side on the verge of a collapse; where to watch

Hyderabad: The much awaited domestic first-class tournament Duleep Trophy 2024 began on Thursday with the first match between India A and India B and the second match between India D and India C.

In the first match, India A captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match has set in nicely with Avesh Khan taking an early wicket of India B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (13), while star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (30*) settled in with six boundaries. Current score card 53/1 (21).

However, the second match is where the surprises are. With India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opting to bowl after winning the toss at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the Shreyas Iyer-led India D struggled to hold their nerves. Even with big names such as Iyer, Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui and others the wickets kept falling.

India C medium fast bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Vyshak Vijay Kumar added 2 wickets each to their names, while spinner Manav Suthar and medium pacer Himanshu Manoj Chauhan picked 1 wicket each. Current score card 48/6 (21.3).

Earlier the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that star players Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna will miss the first round.

Where to watch:

The Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will be live telecasted on "Sports18" channels, while the live digital streaming is available on "Jio Cinema".