Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Curator Pleased with Anantapur Pitch

Anantapur: BCCI curator Samandar Singh, a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the curator for the 2024 Duleep Trophy. On Friday, he expressed satisfaction with the pitch at the RDT stadium in Anantapur, where the prestigious tournament will be held in September.

At 63, Singh, who has been a curator for 40 years, reported that the Anantapur Cricket Ground at Ananta Sports Village has impressed him. He began his career with matting pitches in Indore and became a BCCI curator in 1997. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar’s double century in 2010 and Virat Kohli’s double century in 2016, as well as World Cup matches in 2011, came in the pitches curated by Singh.

Singh said the matches here are expected to proceed very well.