Dreaming of playing cricket for India? Here's Virat Kohli's advice!

India's premier batter Virat Kohli has set Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the internet abuzz after he joined his State team for a Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday.



"A lot of hard work. Your father should not tell you to practice or train. You should yourself say every morning that you want to go to practice. If someone practices for an hour, you do it for two hours. That is the only way," Kohli was seen saying in a video that is now viral.

A young fan, who met the batting maestro asked him, "what should one do to become an Indian player?" Kohli's answer not only cleared his doubt but also served as motivation for millions of young cricket fans.

On Tuesday, he checked in at the team hotel and joined the training session. He met his old friends, coached and even enthusiastic fans, who were present at the stadium.

"If someone scores a 50, you score a 100, and if someone scores a 100, you score a 200. 'Jo benchmark hai us se double',” Kohli added.



Interestingly, the Kid is Kohli's former team mate Shavez's son.

Meanwhile, Kohli politely declined to captain Delhi side in their game against Railways as he wanted Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side.





"Virat was asked if he would like to captain but he has also said that he would like Ayush to continue leading the side," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the BCCI and domestic broadcasters JioCinema have decided to live-stream the match, given the immense fan interest sparked by Kohli's presence.



The general norm is BCCI has one premier match which is aired both on TV and streaming app and for this round it is Karnataka versus Haryana as the star attraction of that game is KL Rahul.





The other two games that were supposed to be only live streamed were Punjab vs Bengal at the Eden Gardens and Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir in Baroda.

The roster was decided well in advance and had this match not involved Kohli, there was no chance of any deviation from it.

But there was a furore in social media about the most high profile match being ignored by the broadcasters.



"A decision has been taken and JioCinema will live stream the game. So all the Virat Kohli fans who are not in Delhi, need not worry. They can watch their favourite player live," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.