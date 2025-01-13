Docu-series on Ind vs Pak cricket rivalry to stream on Netflix from this day!

New Delhi: "The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan", a documentary series on the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 7, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

According to a press release, the series aims to explore "the drama, passion and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations." It is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.



"The Greatest Rivalry" will narrate many untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI match as well as feature interviews of former cricketers from the neighbouring countries -- Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar recalling their experiences and unveiling secrets, it said.

Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers.

Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix #TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/zva657sI3i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 13, 2025