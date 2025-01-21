Djokovic Leads Alcaraz in Quarter-Final Battle

At the Australian Open men's singles quarter finals match in Melboure, Novak Djokovic, 37 is squeezing Carlos Alcaraz,21.

Djokovic is inching toward victory as he leads in the fourth set at 4-2 with his aggressive brand of tennis. While Alcaraz won the first set, Djokovic fought back to clinch the 2nd set 6-4 and the third set 6-3.

If Djokovic wins it will be his his 12th Australian Open semi-final. Alcaraz has in the past beaten Djokovic in the last two grand slam matches and Djokovic has beaten Alcaraz four times with the most recent at the last year Olympic Games in Paris.

However, this is the first time the two are meeting at a hard court