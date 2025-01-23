Disappointing Ranji return for India openers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai: The much-anticipated return to domestic cricket for India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner in Tests Yashasvi Jaiswal was a huge disappointment as the duo was dismissed cheaply in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, here on Thursday.

Rohit and Jaiswal had paired up for the first time ever for defending champions Mumbai, but it was not a happy return to the domestic grind for the star cricketers who were dismissed for 3 and 4 respectively.

