Dhoni seen in a cheeky avatar for Ind-Pak Champions Trophy clash

Mumbai: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, India’s official broadcasters of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) tournaments has launched the latest installment in its campaign for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, this time headlined by the most-anticipated match of the year when India takes on Pakistan.

Building on the unrelenting format of the tournament where each match impacts qualification outcomes, coupled with the euphoria surrounding around India-Pakistan games, Star Sports’ latest promo film captures the essence of cricket’s #GreatestRivalry with MS Dhoni featuring in a cheeky avatar. The film spotlights historical moments and unforgettable encounters that this rivalry has produced over the years to whet fans' appetite for the drama that will unfold on the stage of champions when both nations lock horns on February 23.





The film opens to the setting of Dhoni guiding a room full of ‘fans-in-training' at a yoga studio. He calmly instructs his ‘students’ who initially are in a meditative state, but the serenity is short-lived as the scene rapidly transforms into a high-energy fan rally. The fans, decked out in traditional fan gear, wield placards, dhols, and team cutouts, chanting slogans for the high-octane clash. Playfully recalling crucial match-ups and unforgettable moments from India-Pakistan encounters, Dhoni leads the charge with lines like “Maachis ki tilli, Shami udao Babar ki gilli!”, “Aasmaan mein chaayega, Kohli Rauf ke chakke chhudayega”, “Ek, do, teen, chaar, Hitman Shaheen ko chauka maar!”, “Aasmaan mein kitne tare? Tutenge TV unke saare”, and “Apna number agla hai, 2017 ka lena badla hai” encapsulating the excitement and spirit of Indian fans. The promo culminates in Dhoni breaking the fourth wall with a cheeky quip: “Ab aayi na feel, India-Pakistan waali?” Speaking on the promo-film, MS Dhoni said, “India vs. Pakistan is cricket’s greatest rivalry, and the energy around it is something else. Shooting this promo was a lot of fun because it’s exactly how our fans prepare for the big clash—with full passion, crazy chants, and unmatched excitement. Even I had to let go of my calm side and join in because when the stakes are this high, staying cool isn’t easy. The India vs. Pakistan fixture is going to be special, and I can’t wait to see fans bring their energy to this iconic match.” Sharing the thought behind the promo, Vikram Passi, Head of Marketing, JioStar Sports said, “Few rivalries in sport match the sheer excitement of India vs. Pakistan—a game fuelled by passion, pride, and unshakable devotion. But in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, one misstep could mean the end of the road to the semi-finals. Our campaign highlights what’s at stake, while this promo celebrates the raw energy of cricket’s most intense showdown, brought to life with MS Dhoni’s charismatic charm.” As fans across the globe gear up for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, all eyes are firmly set on the centrepiece of the tournament when India takes on Pakistan on February 23. Team India commences their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign under Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh on February 20. India will also face New Zealand on March 2 in their final group-stage encounter. All India matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 PM IST. With the stakes higher than ever in ICC’s most challenging cricket tournament, the #GreatestRivalry is set to create another unforgettable chapter in cricket history. Watch: