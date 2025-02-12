Dhawan among four event ambassadors for ICC Champions Trophy

Dubai: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

Besides Dhawan, the ICC has also named Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand's legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee as event ambassadors.



The quartet will write guest columns and will also attend matches, sharing their thoughts on the event, where the world's best eight teams will compete for the top honour.

"It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour," Dhawan said in an ICC release.

"It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle. It's a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved."

As India's highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, with an outstanding 701 runs across two editions, Dhawan has long been one of the most iconic players in the history of the competition.

He also holds the distinction of being the only player to win two consecutive Golden Bats (for the highest run-getter) in the tournament.

His remarkable achievements include being named the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 edition, as well as holding the record for the most centuries in Champions Trophy history.

"Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy. In the coming weeks, we'll see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they've worked for on the line," said Dhawan.

Sarfaraz was elated that Pakistan has got the opportunity to host the tournament. India will play their share of matches in Dubai.

"I will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017...I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event," he said.

Southee and Watson echoed the sentiment with the latter saying, "With the top eight teams going head-to-head for the iconic white jackets, we are sure to see some extraordinary do-or-die cricket across three thrilling weeks."�