Devajit Saikia appointed acting Secretary of BCCI

Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Devajit Saikia as the interim Secretary of the board on Monday, according to a report on Cricbuzz.

Saikia was previously managing the role of joint secretary of the board, Binny using the powers under article 7.2 (d) of the BCCI constitution has made the appointment.

However, there is uncertainty over the tenure of Saikia's appointment. If he will manage the role until September elections or till the next secretary is elected, is still to be known.

Interestingly, no communication regarding the appointment was given to the state boards, the report claimed.

As already known the position of the BCCI secretary fell vacant after Jay Shah took over the top job at the International Cricket Council (ICC).