Desert Vipers Storm Into DP World ILT20 Final

Sharjah (UAE): The Desert Vipers snaked their way into the final of the DP World ILT20 on Friday. Having lost Qualifier-1 to the Dubai Capitals they beat Sharjah Warriorz in Qualifier-2 to set up Sunday’s final with DC.

In a do-or-die game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here, the Vipers wiped out the hopes of Warriorz with a seven-wicket victory.

They first restricted the home side to a decent 162 for 7 and then romped home in 16.4 overs courtesy fine batting by Max Holden (48), Alex Hales (47), Sam Curran (34 not out) and Dan Lawrence (28 not out).

The Vipers lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the very first over but his opening partner Hales stood his ground to craft a fine innings that put the Vipers on path to victory. Hales made his runs in quick time — 29 balls and unpacked nine hits to the fence. The Englishman was particularly severe on Afghan mediumpacer Karim Janat, smoking him for three successive boundaries in the seventh over.

Sam Curran too came to the party, thumping three fours and two sixes, including one hit off left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka that sailed out of the stadium.

Holden’s 34-ball knock contained five fours.

Earlier, England international Jason Roy held the Sharjah side together with a steady 73 before he was out on the penultimate ball of the innings, missing Khuzaima Tanveer’s line as he went for a big hit. Roy’s rattling knock came off just 56 balls and was decorated with seven smashing boundaries and two soaring sixes.

Number seven Janat was the second best scorer for the Warriorz with a 10-ball 23 that contained three hits over the boundary.

Brief Scores: Sharjah Warriorz 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 73, Karim Janat 23, David Payne 2/28, Nathan Sowter 2/27, Khuzaima Tanveer 2/20) lost to Desert Vipers 165 for 3 in 16.4 overs (Alex Hales 47, Max Holden 48, Sam Curran 34 n.o, Dan Lawrence 28 n.o, Adam Milne 2/26).