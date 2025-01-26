Delhi gears up for Kohli's Ranji return!

Virat Kohli is set to enthrall fans with his Ranji Trophy return next week.

The India talisman batter is making a domestic comeback after nearly 13 years. He last played a Ranji match in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has on January 14 announced the squad for their final group stage match against Railways. The squad included stars like Kohli and Rishabh Pant.� ��

🚨 DELHI SQUAD FOR 2ND ROUND IN THIS RANJI TROPHY 2025 🚨



- Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant in the Squad..!!!! pic.twitter.com/gMcWAUEWj5 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) January 14, 2025

Moreover, the DDCA is reportedly making special arrangements at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the return of the 'King'!

The board is planning to increase the security and also host more than 10,000 audience. To accommodate fans, they would open the North end and Old Club House end.�� In addition, it was also reported by a well-known media house that DDCA is in no mood to issue tickets for the match -- meaning the Ranji game would be 'free to watch' for spectators. Meanwhile, Kohli was seen practicing with Sanjay Bangaer in Mumbai ahead of the match. A video clip of his practice session is going viral on social media, where the right-hand batter was seen improving his back-foot play.

Virat Kohli working with Sanjay Banger in Mumbai. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T4zEhC2D2f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2025