Deeply Sorry: Commentator apologises after calling Bumrah a 'primate'

Commentator and former England player Isa Guha apologised for calling India ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah a 'primate' during the ongoing third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.



"He's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable 'primate'," Guha said on Sunday (Day 2) on air while commentating.

Clearing the air around the controversy, she said, "Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways," Guha said on Fox Cricket.

"Firstly I'd like to apologise for any offence caused," she added.

"I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others."

Saying that she admires Bumrah greatly, Guha said, "If you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players and someone I admire greatly as well."�

Continuing further, the former player from South Asian heritage said, "I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements and I've chosen the wrong word, and for that, I am deeply sorry."

Meanwhile, Bumrah picked six wickets to help India bundle out Australia for 445 in the first innings.