Day 4, 1st test: India look dominating as Sarfaraz, Pant fire at NZ bowlers

Bengaluru: Riding high on Sarfaraz Khan's century team India on Saturday looked dominating in the opening test against New Zealand here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, India still trails by 12 runs after the disappointing performance in the first innings.

Sarfaraz, who walked back with 70* after the end of Day 3, took over from where he left and crossed the magnificent century mark. His valiant ton included 16 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Giving company to Khan, Rishabh Pant with a fifty had gone all out against the Black Caps bowling unit. Both the batters were playing with a strike rate more than 80.

Without a single loss of wicket on Day 4, India managed to add more than 100 runs in the first session of the day.

Score 344/3