Davis Cup: Great Britain fails to reach last eight after losing to Canada

Manchester: Great Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada in its last group-stage tie on Sunday, while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year's qualifiers.



The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 6-0, 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain's hopes in the opening match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5 to seal Canada's victory.

Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland was the other team eliminated.

Four groups have been playing in four cities to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.

In Group C, Chile beat Slovakia in a match in Zhuhai, China between already eliminated nations. The United States and Germany had advanced from the group.

Djokovic wins again Djokovic led Serbia to a 3-1 win over Greece in a World Group 1 tie in Belgrade. The Olympic champion partnered Hamad Medjedovic to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

Djokovic beat Ioannis Xilas 6-0, 6-1 in the singles on Saturday.

Berdych to captain Czechs Former world No. 4 and two-time Davis Cup champion Tomas Berdych will take over the captaincy from Jaroslav Navratil for the Czech Republic.

Navratil captained the Czechs for nearly two decades, including when it won the 2012 and 2013 titles with Berdych as a player.