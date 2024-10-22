David Warner ready to come back from retirement for India test series

Australia legendary opener David Warner announced on Tuesday that he is available for selection for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against team India in November.

The left-handed player also said that he is ready to play the Sheffield Shield, Australia's domestic red-ball tournament, to prepare for the five-match series.

Warner, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup had left the doors open to return back for the Champions Trophy. However, he said he's ready to come back and play the important test series if the team needs him. He appeared in his last international test against Pakistan in January this year at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Talking to Code Sports, Warner said, "Honestly, if you need me this series, I'm more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game and I wanted to finish."

Adding further he said, "My hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that."

Warner's revelation came at a point when the Australian selectors are looking to find an opening partner for Usman Khawaja as Chief of selection committee Bailey already confirmed that Smith will not be opening in the much awaited test series.

In January, Australia captain Pat Cummins speaking about the Aussie opener said that "It might be time to give others a chance," while keeping hopes alive for the veteran he said, "Warner could be an emergency option."