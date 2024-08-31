Danielle Wyatt, English Cricketer who proposed to Kohli, marries girlfriend, shares pictures

England women cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who proposed marriage to Virat Kohli in 2014 had got married to her long term partner Georgie Hodge.

The English cricketer took to Instagram to share the pictures from her dreamy wedding that took place on August 22. She captioned the pictures "22.08.2024, Mr & Mrs Wyatt-Hodge."

In addition to the marriage proposal to Kohli, she is also very close with Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, according to reports.



The 33-year-old cricket player is set to play for England in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Right-handed batter holds the record for being the highest run scorer and appearing in most number of international matches for England. On top of this Wyatt also holds the record for scoring two centuries in T20Is for her team.