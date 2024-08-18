Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sleeping Gesture to Al-Nassr Teammates Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated following Al-Nassr's 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final.



The Al-Nassr star’s gestures at his own team mates has gone viral on social media. In a video clip that is widely shared on social media, Ronaldo can be seen making a sleeping gesture towards his teammates after Al Hilal scored 4 goals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still in search of his first domestic trophy with the Saudi club. Earlier, he set a record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season.Al-Nassr was leading by 1 goal in the first half of the game, scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 44th minute. But Al-Hilal came back strongly, scoring 4 goals in just 17 minutes, which prompted Ronaldo to make such a gesture.Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the equaliser for Al-Hilal. L1ater, Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the 1 goal lead at 63rd minute and in 69th minute he widened the lead with his second goal of the game. Malcom's 72nd minute goal sealed the win for Al-Hilal."We showed how good we are in the second half," Mitrovic said."We had some problems in the first half and then changed in the second. We stayed calm and it feels good to get a trophy at the start of the season," he added.