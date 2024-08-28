Cristiano Ronaldo to be Honoured by UEFA as All-Time Top Scorer in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo will be honoured with a special award from the UEFA President for his remarkable legacy in the UEFA Champions League.



Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League and he will be recognised during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony, which is set to take place on August 29 in Monaco.The 39-year-old forward has scored 140 goals in 183 appearances in the Champions League representing Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Lionel Messi is the second leading goal scorer in Champions League with 129 goals.“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.The Portugal captain has won the Champions League five times, one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid. He holds the record of finishing as the top scorer in 7 Champions League seasons and also holds the record for most goals in a single season with 17 goals.