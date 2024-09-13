Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1 billion social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first celebrity to reach a combined 1 billion followers across all social media platforms. The Portuguese soccer star, 39, shared the milestone on his social media accounts on Thursday, including Instagram and his newly launched YouTube channel, where he had been live-streaming a follower counter as he approached the mark.



His Instagram, with 639 million followers, remains his largest platform, representing roughly 8% of the global population. Ronaldo also has 170.5 million followers on Facebook and 113 million on X, alongside smaller followings on Chinese platforms Weibo and Kuaishou.

















