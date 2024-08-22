Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Shatters These Records

Cristiano Ronaldo shattered a world record for fastest 1 million subscribers on Youtube and within 24 hours the subscriber count has surged to 10 million, shattering another world record.



“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” the Portugal star said in a post on X.The Portugal legend has entered in to the world of content creation after being one of the greatest footballers for the past two decades.The name of his YouTube channel is “UR Cristiano” and at the writing Cristiano has 16 million subscribers.“A present for my family Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!” he said in another post.Cristiano’s YouTube channel features a channel trailer, quiz session with partner Georgina Rodriguez and more.The record for fastest 10 million subscribers was earlier held by Hamster Kombat, which took 7 days to reach the milestone and it won’t be surprising if the footballer shatters more records on YouTube.