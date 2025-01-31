Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Football Player To Secure 700 Official Club Victories

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by becoming the first football player ever to secure 700 official club victories.

The Portugal captain achieved this milestone during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo scored a goal and assisted another in the match, helping the team to clinch the victory.

With the win against Al-Raed, Al-Nassr is just five points away from table leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Al-Nassr star has many records to his name, including the current top goalscorer of all time, with over 900 goals at club and international level. He has also made an impressive mark in Saudi Arabia, netting 85 goals in 94 matches for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo looks stronger and more promising at the age of 39 and looks to aim for another milestone in his footballing career. The Portuguese forward will face Al-Wasi in the AFC Champions League on February 3.