Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement Plans, Rules Out Coaching Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement plans and also revealed that coaching is not in his future plans.



The Portuguese star footballer has said that he feels happy at his current club Al-Nassr and also said that he will retire at the Saudi club."I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue,” Cristiano told NOW.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023 and has scored 50 goals for the club.Coming to the national team, the former Real Madrid player said he will not reveal about his retirement from International football to anyone in advance."When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one. Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play," Ronaldo said.Post retirement, the 39-year-old is not thinking of coaching any football team."It's very difficult to think that I will be a manager one day. In my mind, I'm not considering to be the head coach of any football team. I don't even think about it. Probably I see my future doing things out of football,” he said.Cristiano is 39 now and he is nearing his retirement and his retirement announcement may break the hearts of millions of fans around the world.