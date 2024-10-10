Cricketing World Mourns Death of Legendary Industrialist Ratan Tata

Cricketing world mourned the death of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.



Team India captain Rohit Sharma took to X to express his grief, calling Ratan Tata "a man with a heart of gold."



"Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better," Rohit wrote.





A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better. pic.twitter.com/afbAbNIgeS — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 10, 2024



Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to X to pay tributes to the legendary industrialist. He called Tata, "The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man."



"End of an era. The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man. Sir, you have touched so many hearts. Your life has been a blessing to the nation. Thank you for your endless and unconditional service.

Your legacy will live on. Rest in glory, sir," he wrote.



Integrity. Vision. Class. Humility. Dignity......Everything that we want in our public figures embodied in one man. A great Indian. #RatanTata — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 9, 2024





RIP Sir 🙏 Satnam Waheguru 🙏 Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India.



His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be… pic.twitter.com/wVeyGXQ9Ct — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2024

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together." - #RatanTata



A visionary leader, and most respected and revered human of our times in India. May your legacy and teachings flourish and grow from strength to strength. RIP Sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ct8ayM4Q0A — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2024

Rest in Peace to an Indian Icon, A role model to many & inspiration to the entire nation. Mr. Ratan Tata, Your legacy will continue to live on forever. pic.twitter.com/1Is2hgkBaZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata sir, you dedicated your entire life to the progress of our nation. Your humility, vision, and compassion will forever inspire us. Rest in peace. 🙏



#RIPRatanTata #legend #InspirationForever pic.twitter.com/8e4wvwNxEt — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) October 9, 2024



















Ratan Tata's body was taken from his house to the NCPA in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the NCPA from 10 am to 3.30 pm.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. His last rites will be performed in the Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.











