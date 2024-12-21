Cricketers Turn to Meditation for Enhanced Performance and Mental Resilience

As World Meditation Day approaches this Saturday, the spotlight is on how meditation is transforming the mental game of cricket. Renowned players like Virat Kohli, Shane Warne, and Kane Williamson have openly credited meditation for boosting their focus, mental clarity, and resilience, essential traits for thriving in high-pressure scenarios.



With cricket's intense physical and psychological demands, mindfulness practices are becoming a vital part of training routines. Meditation fosters a sense of inner peace and sharpens concentration, enabling players to stay calm under pressure and deliver consistent performances.



This growing trend highlights the increasing recognition of mental training as a crucial complement to physical conditioning in modern cricket.