Cricketers left stranded in hotel rooms after BPL franchise fails to pay dues

Many international players, who were set to represent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise - Durbar Rajshahi, were left stranded in hotel room after the management failed to pay their remuneration, according to reports.

The management were missing the payment deadline for sometime now and were even avoiding the players calls.

In protest, local players boycotted practice and checked out from the hotel, while international players opted out of the group stage matches.

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris, West Indies's Mark Deyal and Aftab Alam from Afghanistan are some big names among the affected.

Some reports also claimed that the office handle of the team was disappeared from social media platforms and the team bus driver had denied to return kit bags of players over non-payment of his fees.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has established an independent inquiry body to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit in probing a slew of corruption allegations over the last couple of weeks in the BPL.

