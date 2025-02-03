 Top
Home » Sports

Cricketers left stranded in hotel rooms after BPL franchise fails to pay dues

Sports
Deccan Chronicle
3 Feb 2025 3:24 PM IST

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris, West Indies's Mark Deyal and Aftab Alam from Afghanistan are some big names among the affected.

Cricketers left stranded in hotel rooms after BPL franchise fails to pay dues
x

Many international players, who were set to represent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise - Durbar Rajshahi, were left stranded in hotel room after the management failed to pay their remuneration, according to reports.

The management were missing the payment deadline for sometime now and were even avoiding the players calls.

In protest, local players boycotted practice and checked out from the hotel, while international players opted out of the group stage matches.

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris, West Indies's Mark Deyal and Aftab Alam from Afghanistan are some big names among the affected.

Some reports also claimed that the office handle of the team was disappeared from social media platforms and the team bus driver had denied to return kit bags of players over non-payment of his fees.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has established an independent inquiry body to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit in probing a slew of corruption allegations over the last couple of weeks in the BPL.

This marks the first official corruption investigation in the BPL since 2013 as the league faces challenge with delayed player payments and ticketing controversies.
"As part of its ongoing efforts, the BCB is in the process of establishing an Independent Inquiry Body to further support the ACU in its investigations," a BCB press release said.
"The BCB remains dedicated to ensuring a fair and transparent cricketing environment, and will continue to take all necessary actions to safeguard the integrity of the sport in Bangladesh."
Recent media reports have alleged instances of corruption, naming specific players and matches, although these claims have not yet been substantiated by the BCB's ACU.
"The BCB has also come across media coverage regarding potential anti-corruption concerns about the BPL. The Board reiterates its firm commitment to upholding the integrity and spirit of the game," added the release.
"The BCB strictly adheres to the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants and maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in any form. The BCB anti-corruption unit is continuously monitoring all matters relating to integrity within Bangladesh cricket, addressing them with due confidentiality and discretion."�
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X