Cricketer David Warner's lifetime leadership ban lifted

Sydney:�Veteran David Warner's lifetime ban on any leadership role within Australian cricket imposed after a 2018 ball-tampering scandal was lifted Friday.

It follows the 37-year-old presenting his case to have the terms of the original sanction amended before a three-person panel.

They found unanimously that Warner met all criteria to have the ban lifted immediately, noting his "respectful and contrite tone" and that he acknowledged responsibility for his conduct.

Warner has retired from the international game, but the decision opens the door for a leadership role at his Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder.

"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian cricket this summer," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

Warner was cast as the key villain in the so-called "Sandpaper-gate" scandal in Cape Town in 2018, having conspired with then-skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to illegally alter the surface of the ball.

He was suspended from playing for a year and banned from any leadership role for life.

In his application to have the ban overturned, Warner provided references from current Australian skipper Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also vouched for him.