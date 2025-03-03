Kamindu Mendis and Nishni Celebrating Love Beyond the Crease.

In a momentous occasion for Sri Lankan cricket, the all-rounder Kamindu Mendis married to his long-time girlfriend, Nishni, on Monday. The 26-year-old cricket sensation, known for his ambidextrous bowling and left-handed batting skills, has been the talk of the town ever since his engagement to Nishni last April. Contrary to earlier media reports that erroneously announced his marriage, the couple’s wedding ceremony is now confirmed to take place at the prestigious Monarch Imperial hotel.

Family sources have revealed that the Poruwa Ceremony, a traditional Sri Lankan wedding ritual (which takes place on a decorated wooden platform called a "Poruwa". The ceremony involves rituals performed by the bride, groom, and their families) was scheduled for 9:55 AM. The couple’s wedding card, seen by this reporter, has already been sent to their relatives, friends, and Mendis' fellow cricketers. The elegantly designed card features a heartfelt message: "Today I marry my soulmate, the one who understands my heart, supports my dreams, and loves me unconditionally." It also includes the names of close family members, adding a personal touch to the joyous announcement.

Pathum Gunawardana, a well-known wedding planner, who has planned weddings of several celebrities and cricketers was hired for the purpose.

Nishni, who has been Kamindu's steadfast support and strength, is expected to play a significant role in both his personal and professional life. Her unwavering support and affection will undoubtedly benefit Kamindu, especially on the cricket pitch where he continues to shine as a star all-rounder for Sri Lanka. The upcoming marriage marks a new chapter in Kamindu's life, one filled with love, support, and shared dreams.

As the couple prepares to embark on this beautiful journey together, the cricketing community and fans alike eagerly await to celebrate this special day with them. Here's to wishing Kamindu and Nishni a lifetime of happiness and success!