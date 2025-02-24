Gavaskar irked with Kohli's rule violation during Ind-Pak match

Kohli scored his 51st ODI hundred in 111 deliveries, which included 7 boundaries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The match-winning knock helped him cross the 14,000 runs milestone and Virat emerged as the fastest (By innings) player to achieve the feat.

However, an incident during his unbeaten stay at the crease irked India great Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli, after taking a comfortable run, casually stopped the throw by a Pakistan fielder with his hand. In the 21st over, the 35-year-old batter guided the ball between covers and point to steal a quick run. But unintentionally, yet after comfortably crossing the crease, he stopped a throw with his hands.

Irked by this, Gavaskar blasted at the star batter and said, "Nobody is backing up. The fielder at the midwicket would've had to dive, but there was no need for him to interfere with the progress of the ball. He's lucky nobody has appealed."

According to the ICC MCC rules, any batter would be given out if he is found obstructing the field or while the ball is played, he/she willfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.

But luckily for the men in blue, Pakistan did not appeal and Kohli went on to finish the job to take India through to the semi finals.