Anushka's Hopes Dashed

In a much-anticipated match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, cricket fans were eager to see Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, celebrate his 300th ODI. Among the enthusiastic spectators were his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his brother, Vikas Kohli, who had traveled to Dubai to witness this historic milestone.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Kohli's inning didn't last long. He managed to score only 11 runs in the 14 balls he faced, leaving Anushka unable to watch him perform his usual ritual of kissing the diamond ring she had gifted him. This was a stark contrast to his previous match against Pakistan, where he scored a century and proudly kissed the ring in celebration.

Despite the brief inning, there was a silver lining for Anushka and Vikas. The only consolation came in the form of an extraordinary catch by New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. Off the bowling of Matt Henry, Phillips took a stunning catch that left Kohli and the spectators in awe. The ball was almost behind him, yet he managed to leap, fling out his right hand, and hang on to the catch while almost parallel to the ground. It was a moment that showcased the sheer brilliance of Phillips' fielding skills.

Ahead of the match, broadcasters had asked Phillips about his exceptional catching ability. His response was as humble as it was insightful:

*"I think a great deal of luck comes into play. I wish I could say that I've got a special little glue tag that I use, but unfortunately, that's not the case. If anything, my palms are more sweaty than anything else. So yeah, it obviously comes down to a lot of hard work and doing the basics as much as I can and then sometimes luck just plays a good part in it."*

As Kohli continues to break records and set new milestones in his illustrious career, it's moments like these that remind fans of the unpredictability and excitement of cricket. While this match may not have gone as planned, the support of his loved ones and the admiration of fans worldwide will undoubtedly continue to inspire him in future games.