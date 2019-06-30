ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; England wins toss, opts to bat first

England will look to resume their World Cup campaign on track, after suffering humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka.

Did you know?

The Edgbaston cricket ground was established in the year 1882. The stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 25000 (24,803). The stadium has hosted 61ODIs so far. Edgbaston hosted the 1st ODI which was played between England and Australia on 28 August, 1972, and it was the 4th ODI match in the history of cricket.

Edgbaston also called County Ground has hosted two of most popular international matches. One of the famous match was the 1999 semi-final tie between Australia and South Africa. While the other match was the 2005 Ashes match which England won by two runs.

LIVE UPDATES:

TOSS:

England has won the ton and has chosen to bat first

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Saturday. (June 22)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and World Cup exiting South Africa. India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches (including one wash-out).

On the other hand, England will look to resume their World Cup campaign on track, after suffering humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka. England will be hoping that aggressive opener Jason Roy regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Roy will be providing the flying start for the team.

SQUADS:

England’s predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India’s predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah