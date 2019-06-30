Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Mitchell Starc takes fifer as Australia sinks New Zealand by 86-runs

REUTERS
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 10:07 am IST

It turned out that each of Boult’s three hat-trick victims played significant part in Australia’s victory.

Mitchell Starc then mowed down the New Zealand lower order to consolidate his position as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 victims. (Photo: AFP)
 Mitchell Starc then mowed down the New Zealand lower order to consolidate his position as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 victims. (Photo: AFP)

London: Trent Boult became the first New Zealand bowler to claim a hat-trick in the World Cup but it could not stop champions Australia still cruising to an 86-run victory in Saturday’s rematch of the 2015 final between the trans-Tasman rivals at Lord’s.

Boult dismissed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries but Australia, who had been reeling at 92-5 in the 22nd over, managed to post a competitive 243-9 after electing to bat.

New Zealand remain third with 11 points from eight matches.

Earlier, Aaron Finch’s decision to bat first appeared to backfire as Boult dismissed the in-form Australia captain in the fifth over.

The champions lost four more wickets before reaching 100 but it could easily have been worse if Martin Guptill had not spilled Khawaja in the slips when the batsman was yet to open his account.

Carey and Khawaja then rebuilt the Australian innings with a sixth-wicket stand of 107, which Kane Williamson broke when he had Carey caught at cover.

Boult claimed the tournament’s second hat-trick, after India’s Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan, but Australia put enough on board for their bowlers.

The Australians bowled with lot of purpose and Behrendorff denied New Zealand a strong start, dismissing both the openers, Henry Nicholls and Guptill, cheaply.

It turned out that each of Boult’s three hat-trick victims played significant part in Australia’s victory.

Khawaja (88), who was dropped at slip before he could open his account, and Alex Carey (71) had combined to arrest their slide before Bolt (4-51) wrecked their lower order.

Behrendorff then dealt early blows before Starc spearheaded New Zealand’s rout, claiming 5-26 as the Kiwis were shot out for 157 in the 44th over with not one of their players managing a half-century.

Australia, who had already secured a place in the semi-finals, remain on top with 14 points from eight matches, three points ahead of India who have played six.

Key batsman Williamson and Ross Taylor (30) tried to steady the innings but the wheels came off their innings after the Kiwi captain’s attempt to play his trademark dab shot resulted in his dismissal for 40.

Starc then mowed down the New Zealand lower order to consolidate his position as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 victims.

Tags: australia vs new zealand, australia cricket team, new zealand cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From Sports

Apart from having number ODI batsman, India also have the number one ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: BCCI)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch during India-England clash

So far the Indian unit has had no big problems, their batting looks strong, with Rohit Sharma getting two hundreds (122 against South Africa and 140 against Pakistan), the top order looks all sorted. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: India vs England; determining the loopholes and core of the team

ICC CWC'19: England's World Cup on the line against India

Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper Alex Carey rescued Australia at 92-5 with a century stand. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Australia beats NZ by 86 runs in '15 World Cup final rematch

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham