ICC CWC'19: India vs England; Weather and pitch report

England who are on eight points need to win their upcoming matches against India and against New Zealand to have chances of qualification.

Mumbai: After thrashing West Indies by 125 runs, India will look to book their semi-final berth when they take on England. India remains the only unbeaten team, who are just one point away from the semis. However, England will look to resume World Cup campaign on track, after suffering humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka.

England will be hoping that aggressive opener Jason Roy regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Roy will be providing the flying start for the team. England who are on eight points need to win their upcoming matches against India and against New Zealand to avail any chance of qualification.

Weather Report: As per the MET department, the weather for today is expected to be sunny and clear with some mild breeze. While, the good news is there’s no chance of rain at all.

Pitch Report: The pitch is most likely to be bowler oriented. Also, if we trace back to past, then the history shows that the team who batted second had the most number of wins.  

