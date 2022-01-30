Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  30 Jan 2022  Earthquake felt during U-19 World Cup match, live visuals shook
Sports, Cricket

Earthquake felt during U-19 World Cup match, live visuals shook

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2022, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2022, 2:16 pm IST

Play was not stopped as Bennett played a defensive shot to mid-off, and then hit the next ball to the boundary

While the players were unaware and continued the action on the field, the commentators could feel the tremors as the commentary box began shaking. (Twitter Photo)
 While the players were unaware and continued the action on the field, the commentators could feel the tremors as the commentary box began shaking. (Twitter Photo)

Port of Spain: Live visuals of the ICC U-19 World Cup match between Ireland and Zimbabwe shook vigorously for few seconds as an earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain sent mild tremors through the Queen's Park Oval here.

While the players were unaware and continued the action on the field, the commentators could feel the tremors as the commentary box began shaking.

 

The earthquake was measured at 5.2 magnitude on the richter scale.

Commentator Andrew Leonard described the tremors as the commentary box began to wobble.

"We are... I believe we are having an earthquake right now. In the box. We are indeed having an earthquake. It felt like not just a train going by behind us, but the whole Queen's Park Oval media centre rocked," he said.

The tremors were said to have lasted for 15-20 seconds.

Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth ball of the sixth over to Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett when the front-on camera showing the action began to shake.

Play was not stopped as Bennett played a defensive shot to mid-off, and then hit the next ball to the boundary.

 

"A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday morning. According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake occurred around 9:40am at a depth of 10km," a report in Loop News website said.

The two teams were competing for positions 9-12 at the World Cup in the Plate league, after finishing third in their respective groups.

Riding half centuries by opener Jack Dickson (78) and skipper Tim Tector (76 not out) after pacer Muzamil Sherzad's excellent 5/20, Ireland emerged winners by five wickets chasing a target of 167.

An Ireland Cricket release on the match said, "Sherzad, though, wasn't the only thing that struck at the Queens Park Oval today, with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shaking the ground mid-way through the Zimbabwe innings.

 

"The commentary team, which featured Irishman Andrew Leonard, bravely continued commentating with good humour as an assessment was made of any potential damage to the historic ground that has stood on the site since 1896."

Tags: icc u-19 world cup, icc u-19 cricket world cup, ireland, ireland cricket team

Latest From Sports

The multi-sporting event will feature 40 sports with a total of 61 disciplines. (Representational image: ANI)

Asian Games 2022: 40 sports to feature, cricket to be back after 11 years

Sources said Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Photo: PTI/File)

Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test, to lead India in series against West Indies

Sania Mirza gestures while teaming with partner Rajeev Ram of the US against Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and Australia's Jason Kubler during their mixed doubles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022. (Paul Crock / AFP)

Sania bids adieu to Australia Open with quarterfinal loss in mixed doubles

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight. (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli requests media to not publish or share images of Vamika on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham