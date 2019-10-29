Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet Rahul Dravid tomorrow

The source added that the meeting will be attended by all the newly elected office bearers and also by NCA CEO Tufan Ghosh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket. (Photo:AFP)
 The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket. (Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket.

"BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be meeting NCA chief Rahul Dravid tomorrow to discuss the way forward of Indian cricket," a BCCI source told ANI.

The source added that the meeting will be attended by all the newly elected office bearers and also by NCA CEO Tufan Ghosh.

"The meeting is fixed for tomorrow and all newly elected office bearers will be there including Tufan Ghosh," the source said.

