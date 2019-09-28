Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin elected as Hyderabad Cricket Association's president

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:09 am IST

Azharuddin, who was standing from his own panel for HCA Presidentship, was elected with high majority of 74 votes.

For the first time, Azharuddin panel has won on all the posts. (Photo: PTI)
 For the first time, Azharuddin panel has won on all the posts. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

Polls were conducted for the HCA's presidentship and other five posts. Azharuddin, who was standing from his own panel for HCA Presidentship, was elected with high majority of 74 votes against Prakash Chand Jain.

Azharuddin got 147 votes while Jain, who was standing from Vivek Panel, received 73 votes. Independent candidate Dileep Kumar got 3 votes in the polls.

For the first time, Azharuddin panel has won on all the posts.

Azharuddin panel consisting of John Manoj has been elected as Vice President with a majority of 49 votes against Dalijith Singh while Vijayanand was elected as Secretary with a majority of 75 votes against Venkateshwaran.

With a majority of 48 votes, Naresh Sharma was elected as Joint Secretary against Shivaji Yadav. For the position of Treasurer and Counsellor, Surender Agarwal and Anuradha were appointed respectively.

Tags: mohammad azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Sports

United are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches against Arsenal at Old Trafford but have lost three of their last six home matches in the league. (Photo: AP)

Paul Pogba an injury doubt for Man United-Arsenal clash

The Indian side will play their third T20I against South Africa at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on September 29. (Photo: File)

BCCI announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Barcelona registered a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in La Liga on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Valverde uncertain about Lionel Messi's comeback

Klusener, who is a Level 4 certified coach, has earlier worked as a bowling coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed as Afghanistan head coach

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

2

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

3

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

4

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

5

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham