COVID-19 hits Chennai Super Kings: 10 staffers, Team India pacer test positive

Health scare in the Chennai team has forced the authorities to extend the team's quarantine period till September 1.

In a major setback to Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League preparations, at least 10 staff members and one unnamed bowler on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. As per media reports, the unnamed bowler has also represented India in international matches.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for Covid-19,” a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also Covid-19 positive," the unnamed source added.

According to NDTV, the health scare in the Chennai team has forced the authorities to extend the team's quarantine period till September 1. The report added that the team has undergone a fourth COVID-19 test, the results of which will be out on Saturday.

As per the protocol established by the Indian Premier League authorities, players were supposed to be tested on the first, third and sixth days of the quarantine period. Moreover, they would be allowed to train only if they test negative in all three tests. The CSK team arrived in UAE on August 21.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore began their practice on Thursday, CSK is yet to start with its own round of practice. With its staff members testing COVID-19 positive, it is being speculated that the three-time champion team is likely to not train for a few more days.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in the UAE between September 19 and November 10.