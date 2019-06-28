Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Kohli backs Dhoni's approach through middle overs

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 12:13 pm IST

Defending the total of 268, Indian bowlers were exceptional as they bundled out West Indies for a mediocre total of 143.

India have now moved to the second spot in the tournament standings with 11 points from six matches and they are the only unbeaten side in the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)
 India have now moved to the second spot in the tournament standings with 11 points from six matches and they are the only unbeaten side in the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester: After registering a comprehensive 125-run victory over West Indies on Thursday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said the team trusts his judgement in the middle overs.

"He looks what he wants to do, and anybody can have off-days. When he has off-days, everybody starts talking. We back him, and the best thing is when you need extra 15-20 runs in the end, he does that well. He knows how to bat with the tail. His experience, eight out of 10 times, works for us. We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket. He's one guy who sends out a message that what the par score is on a pitch," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

In the match between India and West Indies, the former won the toss and chose to bat first. The Men in Blue kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was due to Kohli and Dhoni that the team managed to post a challenging total of 268 runs on the board.

Kohli played a knock of 72 runs whereas Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56. Dhoni faced severe criticism for his innings in the team's last match against Afghanistan. The wicket-keeper batsman was playing at his own pace in the match against West Indies, but he went on to accelerate in the final over to allow the team to post a challenging total.

"If he says 265 is a good score on a pitch, we don't aim for 300 and end up scoring 230. He's a legend for us, and hopefully, he'll continue. The last two games, things haven't gone as we thought it would, but we've found ways of winning. The intensity in the field in the first 15 overs is something really good. Bodies on the line, and mindset. We feel we can win from any situation," Kohli said.

Defending the total of 268, Indian bowlers were exceptional as they bundled out West Indies for a mediocre total of 143. Mohammad Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India as he scalped four wickets.

India have now moved to the second spot in the tournament standings with 11 points from six matches and they are the only unbeaten side in the World Cup.

The team will next take on England on June 30.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs west indies, virat kohli, mahendra singh dhoni
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester

Latest From Sports

India next take on England on June 30. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Kuldeep, Shami laud Indian bowling attack against West Indies

Unbeaten India are yet to clinch a semifinal spot though they have put one foot on a last-four berth with 11 points from six matches. (Photo: AP)

'India may deliberately lose against SL, Bangladesh to knock Pakistan out': Basit Ali

Srikkanth was all praise for skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo: File)

'I would consider Pant at number 4 if I was part of team management': Srikkanth

Proteas did not get a good start as they lost their first three matches and their game against the West Indies was washed out. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out in South Africa-Sri Lanka clash

MOST POPULAR

1

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

2

NASA to explore giant asteroid that makes everyone on earth a billionaire

3

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

4

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

5

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham